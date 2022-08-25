Advertisement
date 2022-08-25
SDRF team saves boy from crocodile-infested river; Watch viral

SDRF team saves boy from crocodile-infested river; Watch viral

  • Over a million people have seen the video.
  • Some people say that the video was taken on the Chambal river.
  • The rescue team gets there quickly and pulls the boy out of the river.
A video that went viral on social media shows the SDRF team saving a boy who was drowning in a Crocodile-infested river. The video makes your heart race as it shows the rescue team coming close to the boy in a boat. You can also see that those dangerous crocodiles are surrounding him. The boy was also brave enough to face his fears and stay afloat until help came. Dr. Bhageerath Choudhary posted the video on Twitter. Over a million people have seen the video.

In the video that went viral, you can see a boy in the middle of the river who is almost going to drown. If you look closely, you can see that there are crocodiles all around the boy. The rescue team gets there quickly and pulls the boy out of the river. Some people say that the video was taken on the Chambal river. But it was not confirmed yet.

The boy and the people who got there in time to save him were praised on the internet. Check out what some people have said below:

