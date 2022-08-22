Shah Rukh Khan commented on his son’s Instagram post

Shah Rukh Khan’s oldest son Aryan came back to social media on Monday.

He posted a few pictures of himself and his siblings.

His post on social media got more than 3 lakh likes.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan’s oldest son, Aryan Khan, came back to social media after a year’s break. He posted a few pictures of himself and his siblings.

Aryan posted a picture to his Instagram account with the caption “Hat-trick.” In the first picture, he was holding his younger brother AbRam and sister Suhana Khan in an embrace while posing for the camera.

In the second picture, Aryan and AbRam were shown. The first person was wearing an olive T-shirt, a jacket, and black jeans, while the second person was wearing a black hoodie and denim jeans. Suhana was cute in her strapless denim top and light-colored denim shorts.

Within a few hours of being shared, Aryan’s post on social media got more than 3 lakh likes and a lot of comments. His father, SRK, was one of the people who replied. He wrote,”Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!”

In the drugs-on-cruise case from last year, Aryan got a clean bill of health from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) a few months ago.

On May 27, the NCB filed a 6,000-page chargesheet against 14 people in the cruise drug bust case. The chargesheet did not include the names of five other people, including Aryan, who had been arrested earlier in the case.

They did not file any complaint against Aryan and five others in the alleged cruise drug bust case due to a lack of “sufficient” evidence.

Meanwhile, Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut with Netflix’s film ‘The Archies’ directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular ‘Archie’ comics.

