Shahroz’s warm welcome for his daughter Zahra goes viral

Shehroz and Sadaf welcomed a baby girl, their first child. Behroze Sabzwari recently told everyone through a Ramazan transmission that his daughter-in-law is expecting a child. He was happy to have more grandchildren. He has a granddaughter already. Her name is Nooreh Shehroz.

Taking to sadaf’s instagram stories some of their close relatives and friends planned a meet and greet for baby Zahra and this small celebration marked the day to remember forever every one was enjyoing the little bundle of joy.

Nooreh Shehroz is the eldest daughter of Shehroze and Syra. Now, he has a second child with his name who is not from Syra Yousuf. He is lucky that Sadaf Kanwal gave birth to another girl.

The two people got married in 2020 and stayed together after that. Sadaf stayed mostly at home, while Shehroze kept acting in dramas. They were often seen on screen and at other events together. But Sadaf stayed out of sight for a while.

Advertisement

During a fan moment with Shehroz Sabzwari, he asked his fan to pray for Sadaf because the news was coming soon. He looked too glad. After Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz’s baby was born, Mehreen Syed went online to show the first picture of the girl.

Also Read Maya Ali looks exquisite in her recent pictures, see photos The Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent...