Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Shahroz’s warm welcome for his daughter Zahra goes viral
Shahroz’s warm welcome for his daughter Zahra goes viral

Shahroz’s warm welcome for his daughter Zahra goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Shahroz’s warm welcome for his daughter Zahra goes viral
Advertisement

 

Shehroz and Sadaf welcomed a baby girl, their first child. Behroze Sabzwari recently told everyone through a Ramazan transmission that his daughter-in-law is expecting a child. He was happy to have more grandchildren. He has a granddaughter already. Her name is Nooreh Shehroz.

Taking to sadaf’s instagram stories some of their close relatives and friends planned a meet and greet for baby Zahra and this small celebration marked the day to remember forever every one was enjyoing the little bundle of joy.

Nooreh Shehroz is the eldest daughter of Shehroze and Syra. Now, he has a second child with his name who is not from Syra Yousuf. He is lucky that Sadaf Kanwal gave birth to another girl.

The two people got married in 2020 and stayed together after that. Sadaf stayed mostly at home, while Shehroze kept acting in dramas. They were often seen on screen and at other events together. But Sadaf stayed out of sight for a while.

Advertisement

During a fan moment with Shehroz Sabzwari, he asked his fan to pray for Sadaf because the news was coming soon. He looked too glad. After Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz’s baby was born, Mehreen Syed went online to show the first picture of the girl.

Also Read

Maya Ali looks exquisite in her recent pictures, see photos
Maya Ali looks exquisite in her recent pictures, see photos

The Mann Mayal actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Emma Watson’s astounding look in high-slit gowns
Emma Watson’s astounding look in high-slit gowns
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
Pictures - Saba Faisal And Seemi Pasha Performed Umrah
Pictures - Saba Faisal And Seemi Pasha Performed Umrah
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story