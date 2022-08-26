Singer Parvez Mehdi’s 17th anniversary will be celebrated

The 17th birth anniversary of renowned singer Pervez Mehdi will be celebrated on August 29. Parvaiz Mehdi started his artistic journey in the 70s. He rose to fame in the song Jana Pardis for Radio Pakistan. His real name was Parvez Hasan, who changed his name to Parvez Mehdi after becoming a disciple of Ghazal Mehdi Hasan. Apart from ghazal, he also had great skill in singing songs and folk songs.

He sang the first memorable song Chan Piya Jandaai with Malika Tarnam Noor Jahan with such skill that Malika Tarnam kissed Parvez Mehdi’s head after the recording. India’s most popular pop star singer Dalir Singh Mehdi also considers Parvez Mehdi as his spiritual teacher, who became a regular disciple of Parvez Mehdi and achieved perfection in singing. Parvez Mehdi was awarded the Star of Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in recognition of his outstanding artistic services. Parvez Mehdi passed away on 29th August 2005 after a brief illness.

