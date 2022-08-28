Sky clouds wore rainbows as crowns; watch viral

Some have compared the video to the Rapture.

When clouds cool and condense, rainbows form.

The video was captured on August 21 in Haikou, China.

While the scientific word for the rainbow cloud is pileus, some individuals have drawn parallels to the Biblical Rapture.

Rainbow colored scarf cloud over Haikou city in China pic.twitter.com/ewKmQjsiIE — Sunlit Rain (@Earthlings10m) August 26, 2022

The clouds in the sky seemed like they were wearing a rainbow as a crown. Social media users and city dwellers alike were taken aback by the scene.

I heard someone say, “This is insane. As if “a rainbow and a cloud had a baby.” Someone more remarked, “If I saw this in real life, it would completely alter my perspective on everything.”

Some people made connections to the biblical rapture. One commenter put it this way: “if I had seen this and I was home alone undoubtedly I would have thought the rapture arrived and gone and God leave me.”

Someone another remarked, “That’s uh…” Wow. WOW. Things like this give rise to new faiths.

Pileus clouds, as described by SKYbrary, emerge when the air above a rising cumuliform tower cools to its dew point and condenses into a smooth umbrella or hood-like shape. Such clouds are often precursors to severe weather, and the presence of a pileus atop a cumulus cloud is indicative of an internal updraft strong enough to cause the cloud to evolve into a cumulonimbus.

When sunlight reflects off the droplets and ice crystals in the cloud, it creates a rainbow cloud.

