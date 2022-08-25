Skysurfer broke his own record amazed internet; Video viral

He completed 175 helicopter spins while skydiving in Virginia.

A man from the United States holds the record for the most number of helicopter spins performed while skysurfing. He completed 175 spins. Skysurfing is a risky sport in which a skydiver performs tricks while falling from altitude using a surf board that has been specially fabricated for the purpose.

On July 4, 2022, American skysurfer Keith “Kebe” Edward Snyder broke his own record by performing 175 helicopter spins while skydiving in Virginia. He had set his previous record the previous year. Before that, he had completed 160 rotations in a helicopter.

Instagram was the platform on which Guinness World Records shared information about the skydive today. You might feel lightheaded after watching the video because Snyder spins at such a high rate.

Instagram was the platform on which Guinness World Records shared information about the skydive today. You might feel lightheaded after watching the video because Snyder spins at such a high rate.

