Small boy in Argentina lost his father in crowd; Watch viral

People sing father’s name to help reunite boy and dad.

The kind act done by the people there was caught on camera.

It has been liked 2.3 million times.

Advertisement

A small boy in Argentina lost his father in the crowd and didn’t know what to do next. Soon, people who didn’t know him at all joined in and helped him find his father. The kind act done by the people there was caught on camera and posted online. It has made netizens sad, and it might make you feel the same way.

The video was posted on Instagram. The caption for the touching video said, “HUMANITY: These kind-hearted Argentines chant the father’s name, Eduardo, to help the boy find his father, who got lost in the crowd.”

A text that was added to the video says, “This man lifts boy up to help him find his father – crowd, musicians join in, chanting dad’s name. Humanity. ” On the video, a tall man is seen carrying a young boy on his shoulders while other people chant Eduardo, the name of the boy’s father, to help them find each other. Also, the musicians joined in and made a catchy song with the name of his father in it. At the end of the video, the pair got back together. The cute video of the group getting back together will make you smile big.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement) Advertisement

Since it was shared a few hours ago, over 2.6 million people have seen the post. It has also been liked 2.3 million times and commented on by hundreds of people.

Someone on Instagram wrote, “I’m so happy they showed the reunion! I had to have that!!” “Welcome back, Eduardo! We sure missed you,” wrote someone else. “Angels walk among us, bless your hearts,” said a third.

“That man must have been so confused when he heard the band singing for him,” said one person. “I’m so happy that good people were there to help him. It could have gone badly wrong. God bless him, he found his dad “someone else gave.

Also Read