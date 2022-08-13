Advertisement
date 2022-08-13
Edition: English

  Song Tamanna features Hira Mani, hits 5 million plus views on YouTube
Song Tamanna features Hira Mani, hits 5 million plus views on YouTube

  • Sensational number has hit 5 million plus views on YouTube.
  • It was released in March earlier this year.
  • Tamanna continues to make waves.
Kashmir Beats song  season 2 ‘Tamanna’ features Hira Mani has reached another milestone of success after crossing 5 million plus views on YouTube.

Hira Mani fans shared on Instagram to appreciate Hira for hitting a milestone and captioned the post “5.5M views on Tamanna 💋❤️.”  Salman aka Mani also shared a post on her instagram story to appreciate her wife.

Tamanna sung by Hira Mani Composition and Music Producer: Shani Haider Lyrics: Shani Haider and was an international hit which is also featured on Amazon music, Apple Music, Soundcloud and Bajao Indian celebrities expressed their love for the song.

Earlier, Hira Mani shared adorable bond with her younger brother before leaving for concert. In the video, she can be seen teasing her brother and her kids spending some family time full of love.

Hira Mani shares an adorable bond with her younger brother
Hira Mani is one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz...

