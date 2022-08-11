Senior FIA officials have said that former PM Imran Khan’s Interior and Accountability Advisor Shehzad Akbar used his power to stop the FIA and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from pursuing the money-laundering case against the controversial actor and model Sophia Mir.

The FIA officers have confirmed that evidence of money-laundering against Sophia Mirza, 44, was overwhelming but Mirza Shehzad Akbar stopped the FIA investigators from concluding the cases against the model.

When it brought money-laundering charges against Sophia Mirza in the first week of September 2019, the FIA said it did so because the NAB had sent the corruption case to the FIA with a recommendation for further action. The FIA told the NAB that the anti-corruption group started looking into Sophia Mirza at the beginning of 2018 because intelligence reports linked the model to international and local money laundering.

The FIA said that a four-person team led by an FIA deputy director will look into the case. However, the case didn’t move forward because Shahzad Akbar took over the FIA and the NAB when the PTI government was in power. The FIA sources said that the former Interior Advisor to the Prime Minister told the FIA officers to stop the investigation and close the case.

Officials from the FIA have confirmed that Shehzad Akbar ordered the case against Sophia Mirza for money laundering to be dropped. Akbar also asked the FIA to start cases against Sophia Mirza’s ex-husband, Sheikh Umar Farooq Zahoor, Liberia’s Ambassador-at-Large for South Asia, who had a dispute with the model over custody of their two daughters.

Many people now know that the FIA followed Umar Farooq Zahoor from 2019 until April 2022 over two cases in which he had already been found not guilty. Strangely, the FIA began looking into Mr. Zahoor because of an anonymous complaint. Shehzad Akbar took Khushbakht Mirza’s complaint to the cabinet, where he got permission. Right away, Mr. Zahoor’s name was added to the ECL, and international red arrest warrants were issued for him. No one knew that the complainant, Khushbakht Mirza, was actually Umar Farooq Zahoor’s ex-wife except for Shahzad Akbar and a few FIA employees.

Sophia Mirza is one of the most controversial Pakistani showbiz stars of all time, and not just because of the money-laundering case. Model Ayyan Ali, who was jailed in 2015 for a similar case, is another example. Ayyan Ali was charged with money laundering because he tried to take $506,000 out of the country without declaring it. Before she could get on a flight to Dubai, customs officials at Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport found a lot of money in her luggage and put her in jail.

Sophia Mirza, who used to work in an ice cream shop and is now an actress, has been in the news for many years for kidnapping, stealing, and making threats. Sophia Mirza has been in the news because of police and legal issues, just like Ayyan Ali and Reema. However, some of these allegations and cases are very serious and scandalous, not just the usual showbiz gossip.

A few years ago, Sophia Mirza and her tennis-playing sister Mariam Mirza were found guilty of kidnapping a student.

In 2012, a court in Lahore found Sophia Mirza and her sister Mariam Mirza guilty of kidnapping Fatma. Fatma had told the court that both sisters had taken her. Fatima said that both sisters had told her they would get her a good job in show business, but then they made her do their housework as a slave. When Fatima wanted to leave, both sisters held her against her will and beat her for a few days.

In September 2017, Lahore’s Judicial Magistrate of District Court Ahsan Raza issued an arrest warrant for actress Khushbakht Mirza (also known as Sofia Mirza) because she was involved in a fraud case and was not showing up in court.

Shaikh Nasir filed a complaint against Sophia Mirza, her brother Khurram Shehzad, and others at the Samanabad Police Station under sections 468/471, 419/420 of the Pakistan Penal Code. In the FIR, he said that Sophia Mirza and her brother worked together to sell him a car, LZM 5766. He bought the car and then sold it to someone else. After that, Sophia Mirza filed a car theft case against him, but when the car was taken away by the police, Sophia Mirza and her brother were using it.

Recently, a court record from the United Arab Emirates showed that Sophia Mirza had an abortion on her first baby in 2006 after her mother, Nasreen Mirza, told her to do so. Sophia Mirza said in her written affidavit that her mother forced her to have an abortion on her first child at a clinic in Okara because she was the only one who could support her family and having a child would hurt her chances of becoming a star in the entertainment industry. Sophia Mirza said that the abortion went wrong because the doctors weren’t skilled, and that doctors in Dubai saved her life after her husband flew her there in an emergency.

In 2007, Sophia Mirza came up with a plan to steal her husband’s expensive things from the flat where she and her husband lived until they got divorced. This plan was recorded by the Dubai police. Sophia Mirza and an air hostess made a plan to rob Umar Zahoor together. If Umar Zahoor showed up during the robbery, a hitman was to fly from Pakistan and kill him. When the plan didn’t work and Umar Zahoor found out about it, he and Sophia Mirza got into a fight, and Sophia Mirza tried to stab him in the chest. Mr. Zahoor was stabbed in the chest, but he was able to stop it. However, two of his fingers were completely cut off during the armed attack.

Sophia Mirza gave a written affidavit after the Dubai police got involved in the case. She said that she was part of the theft plot and knife attack. She left Dubai in 2007, and she didn’t go back until 2017.

