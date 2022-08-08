Stan Browney: Youtuber breaks world record, video goes viral

The Guinness World Record for the most draw ups acted.

Stan Browney (online pen name Stan Bruininck) and Arjen Albers, both from the Netherlands and moderators of the YouTube channel.

Browney broke the record at the Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium, on July 6, 2022.

According to Records, they endeavored this push-up challenge at within the sight of an authority adjudicator.

Arjen went first and timed 24 force ups from the helicopter tracks as it drifted over the ground. He broke the past record of 23, which was set by Armenian sequential record breaker Roman Sahradyan.

In any case, the Youtuber’s record was brief as Stan Bruininck, who is an expert in exercises, outperformed it with 25 draw ups in one moment.

As per a delivery from GWR, Stan Browney (online nom de plume Stan Bruininck) and Arjen Albers, both from the Netherlands and moderators of the YouTube channel Browney broke the record at the Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium, on July 6, 2022.

As indicated by GWR, it took the two competitors 15 days to track down a helicopter to rehearse for the world record. Suspended elusive PVC tubes swinging from ropes were utilized by them to recreate the developments of a helicopter.

To be more ready for the afternoon, they likewise chose to up the stakes and train on a cylinder with measurement thicker than the bar that they would use on the day.

The couple has reported their arrangement and work to take their watchers through the “most insane world record of all time.

