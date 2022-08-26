Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sweet moments between grandma & Golden Retriever went viral; watch

Sweet moments between grandma & Golden Retriever went viral; watch

Articles
Advertisement
Sweet moments between grandma & Golden Retriever went viral; watch

Sweet moments between grandma & Golden Retriever went viral; watch

Advertisement
  • The video has been watched more than 4.2 million times.
  • The “Grandma rules” video will definitely make you feel bettet.
  • “Rules don’t matter for grandparents,” said one person. “
Advertisement

This Sweet moments  between grandma and Golden Retriever is hard to explain. And they love and care for each other is unexplainable. For example, this online video shows sweet moments between grandma and the family dog. The “Grandma rules” video will definitely make you feel better and might make you think of your grandparents.

“No wonder Lady loved grandma. Don’t worry she didn’t give anything toxic for dogs,” read the rest of the caption, which is written next to the video and includes hashtags like #grandmalove and #spoiledrotten. A text box on the video says, “Grew up with the strict rule that he couldn’t eat anything off the table for three years.” The next scene shows grandma feeding her dog, Lady, from her plate on the table.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Lady the Golden Retriever (@ladyandtheblues)

Advertisement

The video has been watched more than 4.2 million times and liked more than 27,500 times. On an Instagram page for two dogs named Scout and Archie, someone wrote, “Being a grandparent is the best job.” “I need a grandma!” said “I need a grandma!” on a card for a Mini Dachshund named Bruno. “Nothing compares to a grandmother’s love,” the Instagram page called Golden Retriever Brudders said in response.

“Rules don’t matter for grandparents,” said one person. “Grandma always spoils,” wrote someone else. “Can’t tell the top boss not to feed the boss of house,” a third wrote with laughing emoticons.

Also Read

Golden Retriever’s previous owners had to give him up; watch viral
Golden Retriever’s previous owners had to give him up; watch viral

More than two million people have watched the video. People have also...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story