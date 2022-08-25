Syra Yousuf’s classic beauty makes a round on internet

Syra Yousuf aces a vintage look and her recent pictures in a retro style form Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s holiday collection are stunning.

Syra Yousuf is a talented actress who can do a lot of different things. The former VJ and model has gotten a lot of love and praise for how great she is. She got a lot of attention for her role in the popular TV drama series Bilqees Kaur.

In 2020, the actress from Chalay Thay Sath made headlines when she ended her 7-year marriage to another actor, Shahroz Sabzwari. After Syra’s divorce, people came out to show how much they loved and cared for her. The actress is happy to be single and loves spending time with her beautiful daughter.

The Sinf-e-Ahan star’s taste in elegant clothes never lets us down, and once you start to copy her style, there’s no going back. She has always outdone herself, and her fans can’t get over how graceful she looks even when she’s not trying.

The shoot she did for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s Zarlish’s latest holiday collection is just amazing. We love this beige dress with a two-toned dupatta that has a lot of embellishments.

