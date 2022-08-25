Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Syra Yousuf’s classic beauty makes a round on internet
Syra Yousuf’s classic beauty makes a round on internet

Syra Yousuf’s classic beauty makes a round on internet

Articles
Advertisement
Syra Yousuf’s classic beauty makes a round on internet

Syra Yousuf’s classic beauty makes a round on internet

Advertisement

Syra Yousuf aces a vintage look and her recent pictures in a retro style form Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s holiday collection are stunning.

Syra Yousuf is a talented actress who can do a lot of different things. The former VJ and model has gotten a lot of love and praise for how great she is. She got a lot of attention for her role in the popular TV drama series Bilqees Kaur.

Syra Yousuf

Syra Yousuf

In 2020, the actress from Chalay Thay Sath made headlines when she ended her 7-year marriage to another actor, Shahroz Sabzwari. After Syra’s divorce, people came out to show how much they loved and cared for her. The actress is happy to be single and loves spending time with her beautiful daughter.

Advertisement

The Sinf-e-Ahan star’s taste in elegant clothes never lets us down, and once you start to copy her style, there’s no going back. She has always outdone herself, and her fans can’t get over how graceful she looks even when she’s not trying.

The shoot she did for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s Zarlish’s latest holiday collection is just amazing. We love this beige dress with a two-toned dupatta that has a lot of embellishments.

Also Read

Clip of Saboor Aly’s recent haircut has gone viral; watch
Clip of Saboor Aly’s recent haircut has gone viral; watch

Saboor Aly is known for being a bubbly girl in Lollywood. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William Joins President Joe Biden in Boston
Prince William Joins President Joe Biden in Boston
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
Holly Willoughby travels with friends after meeting Davina
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Sonam Kapoor in an oversized coat at Mumbai airport
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
Shah Rukh Khan promotes Pathaan at Red Sea IFF
David Beckham sang
David Beckham sang "All I Want for Christmas," and Mariah Carey liked it
Kelsey Parker still says good night to his late husband Tom Before going to bed
Kelsey Parker still says good night to his late husband Tom Before going to bed
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story