Teaser of ‘Wabaal’ starring Sarah Khan with Meerub Ali released

Wabaal, Features Sarah Khan and Merub Ali.

The story of a girl who is “tired of living in poverty”

It said that the show will be on screen soon.

Upcoming drama Wabaal, Features Sarah Khan and Merub Ali play expected to play role of sisters together. It seems to be the story of a girl who is “tired of living in poverty” and makes up a life of wealth.

The first released for the drama on Wednesday. The name “Wabaal,” which means “curse, despair, and destruction” in English, was written in the caption. Also, it said that the show will be on soon.

According to the 35-second clip, the story is about Khan, who is seen hanging out with a group of girls at parties and what looks like a school and telling tall tales about her boyfriend. She tells the girls that rich people are giving her gifts like gold sets, a diamond ring, a mansion, and a world tour. When they find out she has been lying, they confront her, and Khan lashes out. She also gets into fights with her family, who are worried about where she gets her money. During all of this, she is seen riding a bike with a man named Talha Chahour, who may be the one giving her the money.

It’s obvious from the teaser that Khan has been uploading sporadic updates from the set, and we can’t help but wonder if the dramatic haircut was specifically for this role.

