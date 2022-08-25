Teen that fractured neck in TikTok dare warns others; Read viral

Scientists find kids as young as six are viewing harmful viral crazes online.

Sarah Platt broke her neck performing the’skull breaker’ challenge.

Online safety specialist J talks to kids who’ve seen dangerous things online.

Despite a warning from a Teen who shattered her neck while undertaking TikTok dare , scientists have found that children as young as six are viewing potentially harmful viral crazes.

Sarah Platt, then 16 years old, was fooling around with friends at a hockey tournament when she attempted the “skull breaker” challenge, which has since been deemed dangerous and illegal.

The once-viral move involves having two people kick your legs out from under you, sending you sprawling on your head.

Schoolgirl landed on her neck, losing feeling in her right leg; while her friends walked away unscathed.

She told: “It was just a trend that was around at the time. We thought making the TikTok would be fun and funny but I didn’t really want to take part because I just didn’t want to get hurt. But it was a little bit of peer pressure.”

At the hospital, doctors found that she had broken her T5 vertebrae and three bones in her neck.

Sarah is now 18 and back on her feet, but she still has problems with postural tachycardia syndrome, which makes her faint.

She also urged people not to try the challenges, saying, “I want to try to make people more aware that doing it could hurt someone.”

“We were one of the lucky ones,” said Mum Jane Platt from Banbury. She’s still alive and can walk, thank God, but that means we have to deal with something else.”

Former police officer and online safety expert John Staines talks to kids as young as six who have seen dangerous things online.

