Tenille Townes will co-host the show with Blanco Brown;Read viral

Townes has seven nominations for this year’s event.

Brett Kissel will join 98 Degrees for their song “Ain’t the Same”.

The CCMA Awards will be held in Calgary September 11.

Advertisement

This year’s top CCMAA nominee will host the show. Tenille Townes and Blanco Brown will co-host the programme next month, organisers said.

With seven nominations, it was clear that Townes, who grew up in Grande Prairie, Alberta, was going to shine at this year’s event.

She has been nominated for single, music video, and album of the year for her song “Girl Who Didn’t Care” and “Masquerades.”

Blanco Brown, whose real name is Bennie Amey III, is best known for his hit song “The Git Up,” which was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country songs chart for 12 weeks in a row and inspired a dance challenge that went viral in 2019.

On September 11, the CCMA Awards will be held at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary and will be shown live on Global.

Tenille Townes with Blanco Brown will perform their own songs on the show, and Brett Kissel will join 98 Degrees for their song “Ain’t the Same,” which Kissel wrote with Townes.

Advertisement

High Valley, MacKenzie Porter, Jade Eagleson, and Lindsay Ell are some of the other performers.

Also Read