  The Legend of Maula Jatt gains record breaking popularity
The Legend of Maula Jatt gains record breaking popularity

The Legend of Maula Jatt gains record breaking popularity

Articles
The Legend of Maula Jatt gains record breaking popularity
The Legend of Maula Jatt has broken all records of popularity even before its release. The Legend of Maula Jatt has been searched 29 crore times on the social media platform Tik Tok. Millions of people on Tik Tok are using special filters introduced for this movie. According to the details, more than the population of Pakistan, about 29 million searches have been done for The Legend of Maula Jatt on the social media platform Tik Tok, which indicates that the whole world is eagerly waiting for this film. is doing The platform also introduced filters exclusively for Maula Jatt characters which are currently being used by millions of people.

Many crores are interested in this film. Social media stars are also busy promoting Moolajit. Pakistan’s most expensive film has captivated everyone even before its release and millions of people around the world are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. It should be remembered that this film will be released simultaneously in the country and abroad with the support of Geofilms on October 13. Locally, the film will be produced by Nadeem Mandviwalla of Mandviwalla Entertainment, known for his services in Pakistani cinemas.

 

