  • This Golden Retriever licks people; Watch Funny video
This Golden Retriever licks people; Watch Funny video

Articles
  • Golden Retriever, relaxes by sticking her tongue on people’s hands.
  • It has gotten more than 13,100 likes.
  • Over 1,100,000 views on this video.
The cute video was shared on Instagram by a page about two Golden Retrievers who are brothers and sisters. It has new information about the dogs every day. The video had a caption that said, “CEO of stucktongue.” The video, which is a collection of different clips, starts with the words “Her name is Xena, also known as stucktongue.” Then it shows Xena, a Golden Retriever dog, relaxing by sticking her tongue on people’s hands.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by XENA & FINN (@goldengirl_xena)

The video has been out there for four days. Since then, it has gotten more than 13,100 likes and over 1,100,000 views. Many people have also left comments on the shared video.

A page on Instagram about a Golden Retriever named Sterling Newton said, “Love it.” In another poem about a dog, a woman joked, “I think she’s part frog.” A comment on an Instagram page for a Golden Retriever named Odin Falkor said, “It’s so comforting to stick to what we love!”

“OMG, this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen, and I love the birthmark on the tongue,” one person wrote on Facebook. Another Instagram user said, “Best of the stuck mlems.” “Like my dog,” said a third person. “Above and beyond cute,” said a fourth person.

