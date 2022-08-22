Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • TikTok star Dolly stole hearts in red hot saree
TikTok star Dolly stole hearts in red hot saree

TikTok star Dolly stole hearts in red hot saree

Articles
Advertisement
TikTok star Dolly stole hearts in red hot saree

TikTok star Dolly stole hearts in red hot saree

Advertisement

Dolly, a TikTok star, has gotten everyone hooked on her adventures, and now the beautiful girl is winning hearts with her amazing dance moves and cute faces.

Dolly is a famous Pakistani social media star who goes by the name “TikToker beauty.” Some words that describe her are “enchanting,” “pretty,” and “stunning.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Dolly. 👸🏼 (@dollyofficial1)

Advertisement

She has a lot of followers and is a well-known model and influencer. On her social media accounts, she posts funny videos and dance gigs. This time was no different, since she posted her new dance video while wearing a hot red saree.

Also Read

Ayeza Khan enjoys pool party with her kids, watch video
Ayeza Khan enjoys pool party with her kids, watch video

Ayeza is in the United States with her family, and her alluring...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story