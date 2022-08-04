TikToker Kanwal Aftab trolled for asking PR packages

Kanwal Aftab is a well-known and popular TikTok star.

Kanwal Aftab is a well-known and popular TikTok star who became very famous at a very young age. Kanwal has more than 16.4 million TikTok followers and 2.5 million Instagram followers. Zulqarnain, who is also a well-known TikToker, is married to Kanwal.

Kanwal Aftab severely trolled recently when a small clothing brand called her out for making false promises and acting in a way that wasn’t professional or moral. “Closet By Tahira,” one of the brands, used their official Instagram account to go after Kanwal and let the audience know the truth about the star.

The brand said that Kanwal asked them to send her PR packages of her own choosing, but she never gave credit to their brand and never talked about them or the things she got on social media.

The brand also said that Kanwal began to ignore them, and when she was asked to give credit to the brand because it was a PR package, she was rude to them. Kanwal also told the brand that she hadn’t gotten the clothes yet, but her family had already gotten them.

