Romaisa Khan, a popular Pakistani TikTok star, is among the celebrities who makes the headlines on social media. Khan is absolutely stunning, and her super-glam style made her a fan favourite.

Her huge fan frame can’t stop obsessively following her because her social media feed is so interesting and keeps people interested. The way she looks and acts make her an ideal most.

The Paristaan actress recently posted on social media a funny video of her and a friend trying out one of Instagram’s challenges. is a model and a well-known TikTok star.

The two beautiful women try to find a guy to go out with based on how he looks and acts.

The funny-looking video got a lot of likes and views. As a cherry on top, Khan’s followers started making more jokes.

Khan is known for his comedy videos, skits, and dancing videos. On TikTok, he also does lip syncs.

