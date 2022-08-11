Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • TikToker Romaisa Khan’s funny Tik Tok video going crazy on internet
TikToker Romaisa Khan’s funny Tik Tok video going crazy on internet

TikToker Romaisa Khan’s funny Tik Tok video going crazy on internet

Articles
Advertisement
TikToker Romaisa Khan’s funny Tik Tok video going crazy on internet

Romaisa Khan,

Advertisement

Romaisa Khan, a popular Pakistani TikTok star, is among the celebrities who makes the headlines on social media. Khan is absolutely stunning, and her super-glam style made her a fan favourite.

Her huge fan frame can’t stop obsessively following her because her social media feed is so interesting and keeps people interested. The way she looks and acts make her an ideal most.

The Paristaan actress recently posted on social media a funny video of her and a friend trying out one of Instagram’s challenges. is a model and a well-known TikTok star.

The two beautiful women try to find a guy to go out with based on how he looks and acts.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Romaisa khan (@romaisa.khan._)

The funny-looking video got a lot of likes and views. As a cherry on top, Khan’s followers started making more jokes.

Khan is known for his comedy videos, skits, and dancing videos. On TikTok, he also does lip syncs.

Advertisement

Also Read

Daughter of Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, Nooreh, looks upset as she greets her baby sister
Daughter of Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, Nooreh, looks upset as she greets her baby sister

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari's new baby girl has the Internet in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hottest Look Takes Everyone Attention
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hottest Look Takes Everyone Attention
Emma Watson’s astounding look in high-slit gowns
Emma Watson’s astounding look in high-slit gowns
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story