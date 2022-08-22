“Twitter friend” of Elon Musk meets him, posts viral

TCS software developer met Elon Musk at the Gigafactory Texas.

He tweeted a picture with him.

People complimented Pathole on meeting a millionaire inspiration.

TCS software developer Pranay Pathole tweeted a photo with Elon Musk at the Gigafactory Texas. Pathole also uploaded a caption describing how ‘humble’ and ‘down-to-earth’ the rich businessman is.

“It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You’re an inspiration to the millions,” read the caption that goes with the picture of a heart. Elon Musk and Pranay Pathole are standing next to each other in the picture.

It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You’re an inspiration to the millions 💕 pic.twitter.com/TDthgWlOEV — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 22, 2022

The post has gotten more than 12,000 likes and more than 400 retweets since it was shared a few hours ago. People have also left comments on the share, and many of them have congratulated Pathole on meeting someone who is an inspiration to millions of people.

If you’ve been looking up to someone for a long time, meeting them would be like seeing God. From here, things will only get better. Best wishes, “posted someone on Twitter. One person wrote, “Wow, Pranay, that’s surprising. So awesome. Congratulations! Nice picture. You look very happy, and Elon also looks like he’s having a good time. I’m a bit envious, I must admit. Did you have a little time to talk? Please tell us what happened.” “Welcome to Texas,” a third person wrote.

