Two dogs behave differently when their leashes are dropped; Watch viral

One of them stands still, but the other one runs so fast.

It looks like he never wants to come back.

More than 1.8 million people have watched it.

Advertisement

There are a lot of videos on the Internet with dogs in them. They behave differently , some of them make you feel sad and make you cry, while others make you feel better even on your worst days. Just like this funny video, which shows how two dogs reacted differently when their owners dropped their leashes on purpose.

“Don’t worry, he came back,” Read the caption that went with the video that went viral. It included hashtags like #latergator and #funnydogs. The video starts with a woman’s voiceover and text that says, “I dropped my dogs’ leashes to see what they would do, and here’s what happened.” The video shows what Olive and Freddie, two dogs, did when their owner dropped their leashes on purpose. One of them stood still, but the other ran so fast it looked like he never wanted to come back.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Freddie & Olive the Dachshunds (@oliveyoufreddie)

Advertisement

Since it was posted on August 7, more than 1.8 million people have watched it. Several people have also left comments on the video share.

Someone on Instagram wrote, “OMG my time is finally here!!!” “Not even looking back,” said someone else, adding a laughing face. A third asked, “Did he really go faster?”

Someone said that her dogs did the same thing. “That would be like my Weiner dogs. Ruger, on the other hand, wouldn’t run and not look back “she made a remark. “I got heart palpitations right away, omg!!” wrote a third.

A comment on an Instagram page called Duzz The Dog said, “Would do the same, Freddie…the same.” On an Instagram page for a dog named Hippo, someone wrote, “I don’t know why, but this video makes me think of what Willie and Juni might do!” The third comment on a page about a dog named Nathan said, “He literally speeds up HAHAHHAH so cute.”

Also Read

Advertisement