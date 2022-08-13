Advertisement
2022-08-13
  • Urwa Hocane opens up about Pemra’s unjustified notice
  • Urwa Hocane spoke about stereotypical dramas.
  • Hocane’s performance has been praised in drama serials.
Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane after recently coming into the limelight for all the wrong reasons has opened up about the unjustified notices for on screening performances.

In a recent interview the actress from Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 also spoke about stereotypical dramas toxic heroes and problematic relationships being romanticised.

Take a look;

 

All her fans were passing positive comments in her support, says she is spitting straight up facts and many are thankful to her for raising this issue as well.

On the professional front, Hocane’s performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat opposite Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly.

