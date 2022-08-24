Victoria Police arrested 100-year old women; Read interesting story

100-year-old Australian woman ‘gets arrested’ because she wanted to.

Jean Bickenton had always wanted to get into trouble with the law.

She worked as an army nurse for many years and had never been arrested.

Advertisement

Jean Bickenton,The woman from Australia has wanted to cross off one of the things on her list for a long time. And she did it on her 100th birthday.

Jean Bickenton had always wanted to get into trouble with the law. You did read that correctly. The Victoria Police let her wish come true and arrested her at her birthday party. According to the Daily Mail, the officers put fake handcuffs on Jean and wheeled her out of Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care.

The Daily Mail says that Jean worked as an army nurse for many years and had never been arrested, drunk, or lost her driver’s licence. She also had never had a run-in with the law.

The Victoria Police also put up a post on Facebook about the same thing. In the photos, the police officers can be seen smiling with Jean, who was celebrating her birthday.

“Now these kinda arrests, we’re happy to make. For many, getting through life without being arrested is a pretty good run. An obvious one we would like to think. But for ex-nurse Jean Bicketon – who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, a good run in and of itself – getting arrested was on her bucket list. So, when we heard of Jean’s wishes, our team at Moe station were ready to step in and help check it off. While celebrating her milestone at Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care, three young constables whirled in, lights and sirens, to make sure Jean’s birthday wishes were met,” In the caption, Victoria Police wrote.

Advertisement

Netizens were so happy about Victoria Police’s action that they praised it in the comments section.

“Well done, that’s real community policing,” one user wrote.

Another person said, “Vicpol, by making an old lady smile, you have made her very happy. Well done all.”

Also Read