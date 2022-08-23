Video of black panther crossing road goes viral; Watch

Rare black panther spotted in Pench Tiger Reserve.

Twitter user shared the video on their official Twitter account.

It was shared, it has been watched more than 19,000 times.

Advertisement

Everyone goes on safari to see lions and tigers. Some lucky people observed a black panther in Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

The Pench Tiger Reserve shared the video of the animal crossing a road on their official Twitter account. “Forever, #BlackPanther Pench. Most places in the world, it can take months or even years to see a rare animal. But in #Pench, you can see these natural wonders much more often,” they wrote along with the video. At the beginning of the video, a black panther walks across a road where a few cars are parked.

#BlackPanther Pench Forever

All across the world usually it takes months, sometimes even years to sight a rare animal, however in #Pench one can sight the wonders of natural world much more frequently.@moefcc@minforestmp @MPTourism#MadhyaPradesh #Tourism #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/XK9ZpPZehM — Pench Tiger Reserve (@PenchMP) August 20, 2022

Advertisement

Since the video was shared, it has been watched more than 19,000 times and counting. Also, close to 1,100 people have liked the post. People sent out different tweets as responses to the video. Someone wrote, “Bagheera is back,” referring to a character from the book The Jungle Book. “My dream is to see a wild black panther,” said someone else. “Wow, that’s unusual to see in broad daylight,” said a third person. Some people also wrote “Wow” in the comments section of the video to show how they felt.

Also Read TikTok user rejected for being ‘too fat’ loses 70kg, Here’s his story Puvi's girlfriend broke up with him because she thought he was "too...