Edition: English
Edition: English

Video of black panther crossing road goes viral; Watch

  • Rare black panther spotted in Pench Tiger Reserve.
  • Twitter user shared the video on their official Twitter account.
  • It was shared, it has been watched more than 19,000 times.
Everyone goes on safari to see lions and tigers. Some lucky people observed a black panther in Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh.

The Pench Tiger Reserve shared the video of the animal crossing a road on their official Twitter account. “Forever, #BlackPanther Pench. Most places in the world, it can take months or even years to see a rare animal. But in #Pench, you can see these natural wonders much more often,” they wrote along with the video. At the beginning of the video, a black panther walks across a road where a few cars are parked.

Since the video was shared, it has been watched more than 19,000 times and counting. Also, close to 1,100 people have liked the post. People sent out different tweets as responses to the video. Someone wrote, “Bagheera is back,” referring to a character from the book The Jungle Book. “My dream is to see a wild black panther,” said someone else. “Wow, that’s unusual to see in broad daylight,” said a third person. Some people also wrote “Wow” in the comments section of the video to show how they felt.

