video of car being stopped by flock of ducks has gone viral

Edition: English
On Mondays, when offices open again after being closed for two days, there is a lot of extra traffic. People are often late to work because of how much traffic there is. One person, however, got stuck on the road for a very funny reason. His car was surrounded by a flock of ducks, so many that they stopped all traffic on the road. The video has been posted on a social media site, where it is getting a lot of attention. More than 65,000 people have liked the video.
The 14-second video shows a white MPV-style car stuck in the middle of a sea of ducks on an unnamed road. The driver can’t move at all. The place where it was filmed is also unknown. There are ducks all along the road, so there are cars waiting behind the white car.

The person who took the video is sitting in the car in front of the white car.

“Why did you come in late today? “The ducks did it, sir,” “someone replied on Reddit.

Someone else said, “The Duck Council has spoken, and a decision has been made.”

The person who posted the video wanted to know what was going on from “duck experts.”

“I’m not an expert on ducks, but it looks like each duck is just following the one in front of it,” said one user.

Last week, the police in California were called to a zoo after a 911 call that got cut off. When they got there, they found that a monkey had made the call.

The police said that a Capuchin monkey named Route at the zoo had found the zoo’s cell phone, which had been left in a golf cart.

