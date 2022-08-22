Video of dog and cat meeting after year goes viral

A video shows a cat and dog seeing each other for the first time after a year.

The video was posted on an Instagram account.

The video has been watched more than 3.8 million times.

People are getting teary-eyed over a video that shows what happened when a cat and a dog saw each other again after a year. The cat’s forever family asked the dog’s owner to watch her for a few weeks, which made the reunion possible. Part of the caption that was posted with the video and crying emoticons said, “They knew right away.”

The caption added, “We first let them see each other through the glass, followed by holding Bobbi in my arms and letting Winnie sniff her. Winnie was so happy and excited to see her (as we expected) that we put Bobbi on the table and let them both do their thing. It was a huge success!”

The video of the reunion was posted on an Instagram account called “Winnie & April.” At the beginning of the video is a piece of text that says, “We took care of a kitten for a few months last year. She and our dog became best friends right away.” Then, it shows how the two got along before Bobbi, the cat, was taken in by her forever family. As the video goes on, the two are shown together again, but this time there is a glass door between them. When they first saw each other, they were so happy that they couldn’t stop wagging their tails.

Since June 19, the video has been watched more than 3.8 million times and counting. Several people have also said something about it.

Someone wrote online, “I’ve fostered and found homes for 12 dogs and 11 cats, and it’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.” “Tail wags x 100,000,” said someone else. “That end! The two families were very kind to let their pets see each other again. Fostering pets or children is not easy, “wrote one more.

a Someone on Instagram said, “This is one of the sweetest things I’ve seen in a while!” “Why did you give the cat away? That shows how much they liked each other. It breaks my heart that they will be apart for the second time “Someone else wrote with a crying face.

