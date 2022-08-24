Video of kitten playing with cars goes viral; Watch

Over 5.9 lakh people have watched the video.

Cats are undoubtedly quirky pets. From sneaking up the curtains to stealing a piece of chicken off your plate, they have everything you need to feel better right away. And this video of a kitten that was posted online shows that. The clip had a caption that said, “He’s so smart.”

A page on Instagram with the username “catsdoingthings” posted the video. On the meta-owned platform, the page shares amazing content about cats from all over the world with its 1.5 million followers. The funny video was made by TikTok user petkingdomtiktok.

The video clip with the text “Oh my God. In the TV show, he did move over for the car “shows a kitten sitting on a TV stand and moving out of the way for the cars on TV. You will be laughing for a long time at the funny video.

Since it was shared a few hours ago, over 5.9 lakh people have watched the video. It also has almost 33,400 likes and a bunch of comments.

Someone liked how the kitten reacted and wrote, “The boy is learning how to be safe on the road.” “So nice and safe!” said someone else. With a heart emoji, a third person said, “Cats are the best.” “Better safe than sorry,” a fourth wrote.

