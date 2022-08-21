Video of mom’s 20-week anatomy scan surprises netizens; Watch

An Instagram video of cute toddlers is an example.

Parenthood offers a treasure chest of responsibility, happiness, and surprises. An Instagram video of cute toddlers is an example. A father shows their ‘greatest surprise’ two years ago in the Instagram video “What we uncovered at our 20-week anatomy scan.”

Instagram user posted the video on Instagram with a detailed caption, “About 2 years ago, when we went for our 20-week anatomy scan, we got the biggest surprise of our lives. Mike was allowed to go to the first scan (due to Covid). So glad I wasn’t the only one to hear that news.”

She went on to write, “After the initial shock, Mike started looking into minivans right away (we were still in the exam room). He is Mr. Useful, “with smiling and laughing faces. “I always get a lot of questions about how they could have missed the baby. So good ahead… you can ask anything you want. I’ll try to see as many as I can.”

Shannon Hockenberry has 64,000 followers on Instagram, and her bio says that she is the mother of Finn and Leo, who are identical twin boys. The user posted the video of the cute toddler twins one after the other on August 12, and it quickly got more than a million views. It also got more than 20,000 likes and made a lot of people want to comment.

One of the Instagram users who shared what they had done said, “I, too, learned at 19 weeks that I was having twins, my fifth and sixth children. We realised we’d need a car with room for eight people, but the minivan was too small. We needed a Suburban! They are now 27 years old. Best surprise EVER!!” Another said, “I didn’t know until I delivered one!” “My husband found the third baby before the tech did lol,” the third person wrote with a laughing face.

