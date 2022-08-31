Video of squirrel playing with ball on trampoline has gone viral; watch

The squirrel finds the whole thing very funny.

The video has gotten over a million views.

43,000 likes.

Advertisement

It’s fun to watch squirrels. They are known to be one of the nicest animals, and watching them play is fun. A video that is going around the internet shows a squirrel playing with a ball on a trampoline.

On Wednesday, user posted the viral video on Twitter with the caption “Squirrel having fun.” When the 20-second video starts, you can see the squirrel on a trampoline with different-sized and-colored balls all around. It picks a big white ball and tries to climb on it, but it doesn’t work. The squirrel doesn’t give up, though, and follows the ball all the way to one end of the trampoline.

Advertisement

The squirrel gets back on the ball, but then falls off again. It finds the whole thing very funny and does it over and over again.

In just a few hours, the video has gotten over a million views and about 43,000 likes. Over 4,800 people have shared the tweet. They have also said nice things about the post in the comments section.

One user said, “That squirrel knows how to have fun.”

One person said, “Fun is fun. Don’t think too much.”

“I heard Gio sent some scouts to find him and see if he’s on a free,” wrote a third user who shared the video.

In June, a video of a squirrel trying to eat a groundnut went viral. The quick and nimble gnawer worked hard to crack the groundnut’s hard shell, but was unable to do so.

Advertisement

Even though the squirrel puts the groundnut in its mouth, it still can’t get it open. When it finally figured out that this was a hard nut to crack, it put the groundnut in its mouth, grabbed another one, and ran away.

On June 28, Buitengebieden shared the video on Twitter. After it was shared, it got over 5 million views and more than 30,000 likes.

Also Read Watch: Video of dog playing with balloon has gone viral The video was shared more than 2.4 million times. 53,000 people have...