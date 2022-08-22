Advertisement
Video shows black hole sound, advancing space exploration; Watch

Video shows black hole sound, advancing space exploration; Watch

  • Twitter account shared video that sounds like a black hole.
  • Most of space is a vacuum, thus there’s no sound there.
  • We can hear sounds from a galaxy cluster’s gas.
Nasa Twitter page says that they are “the NASA team looking for planets and life beyond our solar system.” We represent all of NASA’s missions to find – and find – new worlds. And they recently shared a video that is surprising people whether they are interested in astronomy or not. The video shows the sound that has been taken from a black hole, which gives us new information about space exploration and research. The description of this audio says, “In this sonification of Perseus, the sound waves that astronomers had already found were extracted and made audible for the first time. The sound waves were pulled outward from the Centre.”

The video is short, but it has been enough to surprise people. The Twitter post that linked to this video says, “The idea that there is no sound in space comes from the fact that most of it is a vacuum, which makes it impossible for sound waves to move. There is so much gas in a galaxy cluster that we can hear sounds coming from it. Here, it’s boosted and mixed with other information to make it sound like a black hole!” The account where this video was shared has more than 1.1 million loyal followers.

