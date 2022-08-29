video shows dog pushing another off diving board; watch viral

Drake’s trainer taught him to jump.

The video has been viewed more than 1.19 million times.

The video has been posted on the Instagram

When the time is right, a supporting friend can be all you need. But what if this "push" is just your dog's way of getting you out of the way because he can't wait to get on the diving board? Well, the result is this video of a Golden Retriever dog and another dog that has been going viral on Instagram.

“Blaze pushed Drake off the diving board,” The cute video of the two dogs has a caption that says, “Awww.” “We had so much fun teaching Drakey how to jump off the board! He absolutely loved it once he realized it wasn’t as scary as it looked. I guess it’s similar to dock diving … if we got him to run and jump, which I would love for him to try! We’re still working on trying to get blaze to jump off,” it goes on to explain.

This video has only been on Instagram for a week, but it already has more than 62,000 likes.

Someone on Instagram asks Blaze, “Oh, are we getting a little impatient?” “The dog’s paw is a sign of encouragement,” says someone else. “Good boy! And how cool would it be to have a diving board over a lake or other body of water,” said a third.

