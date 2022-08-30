video shows how woman tells her husband she is pregnant; watch

She gives him a gift-wrapped shoebox.

The video has been viewed more than 90 million times.

Several people left heartfelt comments.

Parenting is full of unexpected things. And every woman who is going to be a mother wants to tell her partner in a unique way. Take notes from this woman in a popular Instagram video about how she told her husband she was pregnant. In the video, a woman tells her husband she is pregnant by giving him a gift-wrapped Jordan shoebox.

A user put the video on Instagram with the caption, “Probably the most wholesome video on my camera roll to date. Get ready for the waterworks, sorry it wasn’t Jordans Austin!!!” In the video, the husband takes the Jordan shoebox out of its wrapping and box to find the pregnancy test inside.

Several people left heartfelt comments on the widely shared video.

One of the people on Instagram said, “Whoa, that’s sweet, batman. How sweet it was to see his cute reaction. “I’m crying. Seriously the cutest video ever, “posted someone else. A third person wrote, “Wow, that almost made me cry. Congrats you guys.” “Oh, this is so cute! I’m glad you’re going to be parents! “A fourth was said.

