Video shows Pomsky dog excited when asked to go for walk; Watch viral

If you love Pomsky dogs or have one as a pet, you know how excited they get when it’s time to go for a walk, get treats, or do anything else that could be fun. And this video, which shows the same thing, was posted online. The dog in the video is a mix between a Pomeranian and a Siberian Husky. When asked to go for a walk, it gets very excited. The video is very cute and might make you feel better almost right away.

The video is shared again on an Instagram page that often posts about dogs. The video had a caption that said, “We can’t be certain but we are fairly confident wants to go for a walk,” A text insert on the video says, “I think someone is a little excited.” The dog’s owners then show up and ask her to go for a walk. The dog then gets very excited and runs to the door to go for a walk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DogsOf // Great Pet Living (@dogsofinstagram)

The video was posted on Instagram about 10 hours ago, and since then, more than 2.2 lakh people have watched it. It also has more than 10,800 likes and a lot of comments.

A comment on an Instagram page for the dog named Bruno said, “This is the best.” “There’s nothing better than a walk!” read another answer from a page called Party Dogs on Instagram. “Woohoo, let’s GOOOO,” said the third comment from an Instagram page for dogs.

Someone on Instagram wrote, “I’m dead every time the legs touch the floor.” “Could you tell me where you got your “Pomsky”? Your dog is beautiful! “shared with someone. “This is how my husky acts,” wrote a third.

