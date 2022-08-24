Vidoe of giant slide made people laugh and fear; Watch

Giant Slide reopened last week after being closed for two years.

Videos of kids hurtling down the 40-foot structure made people laugh.

When a giant slide in Detroit reopened last week after being closed for two years, videos of kids hurtling down the 40-foot structure at high speeds made people laugh and worry.

The six-lane slide was only open for about half a day before park officials shut it down because they were worried about safety. But the videos went viral, as did a public service announcement made by a local rapper.

In his new song, Gmac Cash raps, “You can break your back on the giant slide.” “On the big slide, you can even break your neck. On the big slide, you can even hit your head.

Gmac says that the $1 ride is like “jumping off a roof,” and that the “giant slide can make you lose a tooth.”

Fans put the song over clips of kids in potato sacks flying off the slide’s slopes. By early Wednesday, more than 750,000 people had watched one video. On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” actor Lamorne Morris, who was a guest host, played a clip of the song and said, “I’m so sorry, Beyoncé. That is the summer’s best jam.”

Gmac, 29, is a Detroit native whose news-based songs have gone viral, notably “Coronavirus”

He told The private source on Tuesday, “I’m Detroit’s voice.” “Because I’ll write a song about anything in the city.”

He had not planned to do a song about the enormous slide, but the requests kept coming in.

He relented and laid the track in minutes. He said, “It went nuts.”

His personal slide experiences inspired the song. He believes he rode the enormous slide “over 100 times” as a kid, when it was less terrifying.

He stated it was bright and blue. It currently resembles a rusted structure.

First created in 1967 in Detroit’s Belle Isle Park, the slide was replaced years later with a similar structure, the Detroit Free Press reported at the time.

Pandemic began in 2020, closing the downtrend. Something was wrong when it reopened last weekend. Children were speeding down the slide and being hurled into the air on each slope, leading some to crash against the metal framework. The park’s operator, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, stated there were no injuries.

The Free Press noted that fresh wax on the slide may have hastened the riders. Park management posted on Facebook Sunday that they “scrubbed down the surface and started spraying water on the slide between rides”

Officials said the slide will reopen Friday with a video on how to use it. Riders must be at least 4 feet tall, fit into a potato sack, and lean forward down the slide.

This weekend, Gmac plans to slide. Fearless.

“You have to keep concentrated and lean forward,” he remarked.

