Villagers were astonished when hand-pump water started fire; Watch

Residents of Kachhar village in Madhya Pradesh were surprised.

Geologists and the local government say that the event was not a miracle.

The government is looking into why this is happening.

Water from a hand pump ignited a fire in Kachhar village, Buxwaha, Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Social media swiftly disseminated the clip after onlookers filmed it. Geologists and municipal officials said the occurrence had a scientific explanation.

Locals say that the hand pump is set up next to a school and that there are only two hand pumps for the whole village. Now, one of the two hand pumps is spitting fire, which is making the village even more worried. The same villagers told the government about this, and now the government is looking into why this is happening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

“We just found this information. Let’s take a look. The Tehsildar of Buxwaha, Jham Singh, said, “I haven’t seen it yet.”

Narayan Yadav, a local resident, said, “Before, only empty fire came out of the hand pump. Now, both fire and water come out at the same time.” In the village, there is no special way to get water to drink. There are only two hand pumps. One gives off fire and water, and the other gives off only water.

