Viral Crocodile Video Is “Most Terrifying Thing” On Internet

A scary video of a Cuban crocodile running straight at a man in a cage has been posted online. A theme park and wildlife preserve in the United States posted the short video on Facebook. Since it was posted on August 18, the video has gotten almost 1.3 million views and over 7,500 likes.

The short clip is about the crocodile named Chainsaw, according to the post on social media. At Gatorland Orlando, the huge animal was seen running quickly around its cage. “CHAINSAW IN ACTION. Our Amazing Cuban Crocodile! “the picture said.

In the video, you can see a man who is also in the enclosure running away from the crocodile.

One user wrote in the comments, “As a Floridian, this might be the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.” “Wow, I’ve never seen a gator run so fast it was almost a gallop. Amazing! “another was added.

A third said, “I can’t get enough of this! It’s amazing and scary at the same time!” “This is the stuff nightmares are made of!” said the fourth person.

Even a Facebook user wrote, “Gators lie in wait for predators and can move very quickly, but only for a short time. So don’t think they will follow you for long, at least on land. First and foremost, they save energy.”

Sources says that Cuban crocodiles can grow up to 10 feet long on average. Despite having short legs, this species can run between 15 and 22 mph. They can run up to 100 feet, but they don’t hunt that way because they get tired quickly.

