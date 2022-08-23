viral video shows little girl giving her father fruit on train; Watch

Instagram user posted the video to social site.

The bond between a father and a daughter is hard to put into words. Their father will always think of their daughter as a little girl, no matter how old she gets. This sweet moment between a father and his daughter, which was caught on camera on a Mumbai local train, is sure to make your day better.

Sakshi Mehrotra posted the video to Instagram. It shows a little girl giving her father some fruits on a local train. People’s hearts melt when they see how well they get along. At the end, the little girl gives the man a fruit, which she then eats in a delicious way.

Even though there are a lot of people on the local train every day, it was very sweet of the little girl to give her father a fruit. Even though it was something simple, the way she looked at her father showed how much she loved him.

The caption reads, “Want to live for moments like this!”

Over 59k people liked the video, and people have said good things about it. Some people couldn’t stop gushing over the beautiful video, while others talked about how much the film made them miss their father.

Someone on Instagram said, “This made me feel things.” Someone else said, “In the end, the hug melted me.” Another person said, “This made me miss being hugged by my dad.”

