Watch: 110-pound tortoise interrupts railway service

The disruption of railway service in England was caused by a 110-pound tortoise that wandered across the lines.
Network Rail Anglia reported that three railway services were disrupted on Monday after a large African spurred tortoise opted to remain on the tracks near Harling Road station in the Cambridge area.
The tortoise, called Clyde, was hit by a train but had only minor injuries, according to rail officials. Network Rail Anglia stated that the lost pet would be returned to its owner.
We rescued a 50kg Giant African Spurred Tortoise from the tracks yesterday near Harling Road station after being clipped by a train, damaging his shell. We are happy to report that Clyde is OK will be returning home soon; if a little shell shocked perhaps. #ClydetheTortoise pic.twitter.com/QPkpgwV7i6
— Network Rail Anglia (@NetworkRailAng) August 2, 2022
The service tweeted, “We are happy to report that Clyde is OK [and] will be returning home soon; if a little shell shocked perhaps.”
