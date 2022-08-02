Advertisement
Edition: English
Watch: 110-pound tortoise interrupts railway service

Articles
110-pound tortoise interrupts railway service – Twitter

  • The tortoise was hit by a train but had only minor injuries, according to railway officials.
  • Three train services were disrupted in the Cambridge area of England.
  • The tortoise, called Clyde, will be returned to its owner soon after being hit by the train.
The disruption of railway service in England was caused by a 110-pound tortoise that wandered across the lines.

Network Rail Anglia reported that three railway services were disrupted on Monday after a large African spurred tortoise opted to remain on the tracks near Harling Road station in the Cambridge area.

The tortoise, called Clyde, was hit by a train but had only minor injuries, according to rail officials. Network Rail Anglia stated that the lost pet would be returned to its owner.

Take a look:

The service tweeted, “We are happy to report that Clyde is OK [and] will be returning home soon; if a little shell shocked perhaps.”

