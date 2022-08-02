Watch: 110-pound tortoise interrupts railway service

The tortoise was hit by a train but had only minor injuries, according to railway officials.

Three train services were disrupted in the Cambridge area of England.

The tortoise, called Clyde, will be returned to its owner soon after being hit by the train.

The disruption of railway service in England was caused by a 110-pound tortoise that wandered across the lines.

Network Rail Anglia reported that three railway services were disrupted on Monday after a large African spurred tortoise opted to remain on the tracks near Harling Road station in the Cambridge area.

The tortoise, called Clyde, was hit by a train but had only minor injuries, according to rail officials. Network Rail Anglia stated that the lost pet would be returned to its owner.

Take a look:

Advertisement We rescued a 50kg Giant African Spurred Tortoise from the tracks yesterday near Harling Road station after being clipped by a train, damaging his shell. We are happy to report that Clyde is OK will be returning home soon; if a little shell shocked perhaps. #ClydetheTortoise pic.twitter.com/QPkpgwV7i6 — Network Rail Anglia (@NetworkRailAng) August 2, 2022

The service tweeted, “We are happy to report that Clyde is OK [and] will be returning home soon; if a little shell shocked perhaps.”

