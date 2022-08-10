Advertisement
Watch: California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute

Articles
Gregory Foster set a new world record by eating 17 ghost peppers in 60 seconds. Image Credits: Guinness World Records

  • Gregory Foster broke the record for eating 17 ghost peppers in one minute.
  • Ghost peppers can score 1 million or more Scoville Heat Units (SHU), whereas jalapeno peppers report between 2,500 and 8,000 SHU.
  • The record will be held on November 14, 2021.
A man from California just broke the Guinness record for the most ghost peppers eaten in one minute.

On Monday, Guinness World Records gave Gregory Foster an award for eating 17 ghost peppers, also called bhut jolokia, in one minute.

According to a press statement by Guinness, Foster broke the record on November 14, 2021, in San Diego, California. Foster devoured a total of 3.98 ounces of ghost peppers.

Take a look:

As per the press release, ghost peppers can score 1 million or more Scoville Heat Units (SHU), whereas jalapeno peppers report between 2,500 and 8,000 SHU.

Foster said in a statement, “This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my passion of the ultra spicy peppers.”

He stated, “As a chilli lover, I’ve been trying to advance the awareness and the excitement surrounding the super-hot [chilies] out there.”

Watch the video here:

Foster already holds two world records: most Carolina Reaper chillies eaten in one minute (2017) and fastest time to eat three (2017).

Foster stated of his ghost pepper record attempt, “This attempt was solely a personal endeavor to achieve another Guinness World Record alongside my currently standing [ones],” “I love chili eating and pushing myself.”

