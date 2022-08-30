Watch: Corgi dog does to get his owner’s attention

Dash the Corgi dog throws his stuffed toy at his owner.

The video has been shared more than 1.4 million times.

The video is likes by many.

Advertisement

Dogs are attention-seeking animals that steal, chew, or swallow your things to get your attention. And the way you try to get your stuff back, whether by chasing them or yelling at them, might be exactly what they want. In this video, you can see what a dog does to get the attention of his pet parent. The video is funny, and it might make you laugh for a long time.

A page on Instagram called Doggos Doing Things shared the video again with the words, “Imagine your coworkers’ POV.” The video was credited to an Instagram profile dedicated to the dog Dash The Corgi, which has over three million followers on the meta-owned network.

The video has a text overlay that says, “When you’ve been in a meeting for 15 seconds and haven’t paid any attention to your dog at all.” In the video, a Corgi dog named Dash throws his stuffed toy at his human while he is at a meeting, trying to get his attention.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Doggos Doing Things (@doggosdoingthings) Advertisement

More than 1.4 million people have watched the video that was shared again. It has also gotten a lot of likes and comments from different people.

“At this point, you just have to turn off your video and sound and go play with the baby,” someone wrote with a laughing emoticon. Another person said, “This dog is smarter than I am.” A third used a heart emoticon to say, “This is so sweet!” “This is what my dog does every time I’m on the phone,” said a fifth person.

Also Read Watch viral: While the ship is moving, navy sailor cooks A sailor in the Merchant Navy, posted the video. It quickly went...