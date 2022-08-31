Watch: Dad fools his daughter into picking him up at airport for his birthday

She gets out of the car and gives her dad a big hug.

Many people on Instagram are happy because of a video of a dad’s sweet birthday surprise for his daughter. In the great video, the dad fools his daughter into picking him up at the airport without telling her he’s coming. There’s a chance that watching the video will make you smile and make your heart melt.

A user, who has an Instagram account, put the video on her page. She shared the video and wrote, “I am so lucky.” At the beginning of the clip, her dad is walking toward her car, where she is sitting. At first, she is shocked to see her father standing there. She soon gets sad, though, and gets out of the car to give her dad a big hug.

A few days ago, the video was posted. Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 5.4 million times, and that number keeps going up. Nearly 58,000 people have liked the post. People wrote different things in response to the video.

“So sweet,” one Instagram user wrote. “I’m not crying,” said someone else to show that the video made them feel sad. “So, who did you really think you were picking up? ” asked one more. The person who posted said, “I thought it was some of our friends!” Not my dad,” wrote someone else. “Wonderful moment,” said someone else.

