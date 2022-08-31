Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Watch: Golden Retriever is afraid of stuffed toys and can’t get into car
Watch: Golden Retriever is afraid of stuffed toys and can’t get into car

Watch: Golden Retriever is afraid of stuffed toys and can’t get into car

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Golden Retriever is afraid of stuffed toys and can’t get into car

Watch: Golden Retriever is afraid of stuffed toys and can’t get into car

Advertisement
  • The video was shared on the Instagram.
  • The video has been watched more than 3.4 million times.
  • liked almost 18,500 times.
Advertisement

Animal content always makes us grin when we’re upset on social media. Just like this online video that shows how funny a Golden Retriever can be. The clip will definitely make you feel better and might even make you laugh out loud.

The video was shared again on the Instagram page. It comes from a page on Instagram called Sunday the Golden Retriever. The Instagram video had a caption that said, “The quirkier, the better,” read
At the beginning of the video, there is a piece of text that says, “My dog and some of her quirks.” Then, it shows a Golden Retriever dog named Sunday who won’t catch anything unless it’s food, is afraid of stuffed toys but barks at cats, can’t get into a car but manages to climb onto a bed, and won’t get things unless they’re in water.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by DogsOf // Great Pet Living (@dogsofinstagram)

Advertisement

Since it was posted few hours ago, the video has been watched more than 3.4 million times and liked almost 18,500 times. People have also shared their thoughts about the post in the comments.

“Love your quirks,” said the response on a page for Sterling Newton, a Golden Retriever. On Instagram, a page for a dog named Toby LittleDude said, “It’s called being different.” “What a cute puppy!!” read the third comment on the page for Kamera Kenny.

“They do have their own personalities. But that is why we love them, “posted a bunch of heart emoticons on Instagram by a user. “PAWFECTION is what Sunday is all about,” said someone else. “When he knows the difference between work and play!” said a third comment with several emoticons.

Also Read

Watch: Man scans QR code on cow’s head in viral video
Watch: Man scans QR code on cow’s head in viral video

The video has been watched more than 1,300,000 times. A user put...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amazing singer: Opera singer joins an unknown pianist goes viral
Amazing singer: Opera singer joins an unknown pianist goes viral
Blind horse Endo breaks three world records
Blind horse Endo breaks three world records
Queen of France rare guitar to Sell for $84,000
Queen of France rare guitar to Sell for $84,000
Lahore da Pawa Akhtar Lawa: Who is Akhtar Lawa and why is he going viral?
Lahore da Pawa Akhtar Lawa: Who is Akhtar Lawa and why is he going viral?
Padres' Musgrove sets Antarctica pitching record
Padres' Musgrove sets Antarctica pitching record
The way you cross your arms reveals your hidden powers
The way you cross your arms reveals your hidden powers
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story