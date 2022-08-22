Watch Iqra Aziz’s cute response to a prediction about children

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, a power couple from Pakistan, have made it clear that they are the best celebrity couple to document their luxurious life.

They are lucky to have a son named Kabir who looks like a prince, and they often share heartwarming videos of him with their fans and followers.

This time, Iqra shared a funny video of her playing a game that guesses how many kids a person will have.

The video, which she posted to her Instagram Stories, begins with the question, “How many kids are you going to have?”

Later, a counter with two boxes labelled “boys” and “girls” starts to run. When it’s done, it predicts that the beautiful actress will have ten girls and ten boys, which is a shocking prediction.

The prediction surprised the 24-year-old celebrity, who could be seen dropping her jaw in an adorable way.

In Suno Chanda, Aziz played the part of Ajiya, which got him a lot of praise. Aziz was last seen in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, a romantic show where he played Mahi opposite Feroze Khan.

The sweet couple got married in 2018 after Yasir Hussain made an amazing proposal that went viral.

