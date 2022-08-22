Elephants' number one natural adversary is lions. They travel in groups and hunt in packs. While the lions protect the pride, the lionesses do the majority of the hunting for everyone.

Watch: Lions climbs onto elephant & attempts to bite its ear off, what happens next?

Lions are the only predators capable of killing an elephant, aside from humans. Males are better suited to the duty because they are 50% heavier than females. Normally, it takes seven lionesses to kill an elephant, but two males might do it in the same amount of time. A single male elephant can easily overcome a juvenile elephant.

A video of a lioness having a difficult time hunting an elephant has gone viral. A wildlife photographer shot the footage, which was then retweeted by a Twitter user. A wildlife photographer records a fierce fight between an elephant and a lioness near his jeep in this video.

The lioness is seen on top of an elephant with his ear caught in her teeth as the video begins. The elephant attempts to throw off the lioness, but she grabs his side and tries to bite his ear off. The elephant, who doesn’t appear to be completely grown, yells in distress and appears to be hurt.

Despite this, he manages to overcome the lioness, free her, and hurl her into the bushes. After that, the two wild creatures continue to battle. Over 3,100 people have seen the video.

