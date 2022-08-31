Watch: Man scans QR code on cow’s head in viral video

The video has been watched more than 1,300,000 times.

A user put the video on Twitter.

You can see a person playing an instrument.

Nothing has escaped digital revolution in our digital era. A video that just showed up online seems to show that this idea is correct.

A user put the video on Twitter. It shows a man paying for something by scanning a QR code. In the video, you can see a person playing an instrument while a cow with flowers and clothes on it dances around them. Soon after, a man scans the QR code on the cow’s head with his phone.

And, according to Mr. Sharan, the idea left no room for excuses either. “Ab cash nahi hone ka bahana nahi chalega. “(Now you can’t say you don’t have cash)” the user wrote in the caption.

Since it was first posted in 2021, the video has been watched more than 1,300,000 times on Twitter, leaving people amazed. Also, there are alot of interesting comments in the comment section someone said "it's a revolution. To the best of my knowledge scan n pay is nowhere there in the world." another wrote "Digital way of a small donation. The beauty of e-payments."

People don’t just use digital payment technology in weird ways like this, of course. Earlier, a video of someone giving shagun to the dholwalavia Paytm went viral. As part of the ceremony, a man was seen twirling his phone around the head of the groom. He then scanned the Paytm QR code on the dhol to pay the shagun.

