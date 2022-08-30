Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Watch: Pet parrots skate on a ramp video goes viral
Watch: Pet parrots skate on a ramp video goes viral

Watch: Pet parrots skate on a ramp video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Pet parrots skate on a ramp video goes viral

Watch: Pet parrots skate on a ramp video goes viral

Advertisement
  •  Pet owners should teach their pets skateboarding.
  • The video was posted on social site.
  • More than a million views and many comments from people.
Advertisement

People who have pets often post beautiful photos and videos of them on social media. These videos are fun to watch. Just like this online video that every pet owner should watch and think about. In the Instagram video that has gone viral, a woman is teaching her pet parrots how to use a skate ramp.

The video was posted to Instagram by an account which is all about two small parrots. The video starts with a bit of text that sets the scene. “Brother taking turns on their skate ramp” is what it says. The video was posted by the user with the caption, “Our pets can do so much with just a bit of positive motivation. We use a mix of organic seeds as a treat (millet, chia, oats, canary, quinoa) together with a good dose of smiles, praises, and attention.”

Wolfie and Sharky, two parrots, take turns riding on little skateboards in the interesting video. The Instagram user has more than a million followers, and she often posts pictures and videos of her parrots doing amazing things.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Wolfie & Sharky the Parrotlets (@littlewolfiebird)

Advertisement

This video was posted three days ago, and it quickly got more than a million views and many comments from people who thought the birds did a great job.

One Instagram user said, “You are a great trainer, and it’s so much fun to watch you work!” “Brave birds! I got my bird a skateboard, but he is too scared of it. So, I now use it to file my nails “posted a second. A third person said, “This is a good skill. One rides with his left foot forward and the other with his right foot forward.”

Also Read

Watch: Corgi dog does to get his owner’s attention
Watch: Corgi dog does to get his owner’s attention

Dash the Corgi dog throws his stuffed toy at his owner. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Funny video: Panda playing with its caretaker goes viral
Funny video: Panda playing with its caretaker goes viral
CEO booked Disney World to celebrate successful year
CEO booked Disney World to celebrate successful year
Elephant patiently getting X-rays: Shocked Internet
Elephant patiently getting X-rays: Shocked Internet
‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ viral girl Ayesha selling her dress for Rs. 3 lacs
‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ viral girl Ayesha selling her dress for Rs. 3 lacs
Woman purchases pizza as Neha Kakkar while singing her songs
Woman purchases pizza as Neha Kakkar while singing her songs
Clothing brand's photoshoot with a toilet seat goes viral
Clothing brand's photoshoot with a toilet seat goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story