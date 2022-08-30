Watch: Pet parrots skate on a ramp video goes viral

Pet owners should teach their pets skateboarding.

People who have pets often post beautiful photos and videos of them on social media. These videos are fun to watch. Just like this online video that every pet owner should watch and think about. In the Instagram video that has gone viral, a woman is teaching her pet parrots how to use a skate ramp.

The video was posted to Instagram by an account which is all about two small parrots. The video starts with a bit of text that sets the scene. “Brother taking turns on their skate ramp” is what it says. The video was posted by the user with the caption, “Our pets can do so much with just a bit of positive motivation. We use a mix of organic seeds as a treat (millet, chia, oats, canary, quinoa) together with a good dose of smiles, praises, and attention.”

Wolfie and Sharky, two parrots, take turns riding on little skateboards in the interesting video. The Instagram user has more than a million followers, and she often posts pictures and videos of her parrots doing amazing things.

This video was posted three days ago, and it quickly got more than a million views and many comments from people who thought the birds did a great job.

One Instagram user said, “You are a great trainer, and it’s so much fun to watch you work!” “Brave birds! I got my bird a skateboard, but he is too scared of it. So, I now use it to file my nails “posted a second. A third person said, “This is a good skill. One rides with his left foot forward and the other with his right foot forward.”

