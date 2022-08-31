Watch: Puppy with floppy ears that are too heavy for the puppy to carry

over 2.36 million people have liked this video.

Pets often need our help.

No matter if they are dogs, cats, puppies, or kittens, when our pets do things, they often need our help. A video that was recently posted on Instagram and has been going viral shows a cute puppy with ears that are so big and floppy that they are too heavy for the puppy to carry. The video then shows the tiny puppy eating from its tiny bowl while its pet dad holds its ears so they don’t get in the way and stop it from eating. “To those little cute things my hoomans do for me.” says the caption that goes with this cute video of the puppy.

The cute Beagle puppy named Terry has his own Instagram page, and the video has been posted there. The cute dog has more than 400 fans on this page, where photos and videos of its everyday antics and general cuteness are regularly posted. There’s a good chance that this video, which shows such a moment, will want you to watch it over and over again, and for good reason.

Since it was posted few days ago, over 2.36 million people have liked this video. It has also gotten a lot of comments from Instagram users who love dogs and people who just want to help.

“Use a scrunchie,” says a comment. “Get her a bandanna, it helps a lot,” says someone else on Instagram. “Lil baby,” a third writes.

