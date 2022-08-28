Watch: Video of baby feeding dosa to mom gets viral

More than 17.7 million people have watched it.

The video has also won the hearts of netizens.

Joshiik brings dosa out of the kitchen on a spatula.

Most baby love to do simple tasks and, to everyone’s surprise, do them perfectly. And a recent video that went viral of a child serving his parent dosa with a perfect flip is proof of that. The toddler’s amazing skill at serving dosa has caught the attention of netizens and is winning their hearts left, right, and centre. It might win yours too, and it might make you laugh.

The video was posted on an Instagram page for Joshiik, the little boy. The page’s bio says that the little boy was born in May 2021 and is R. Hadhvita’s younger brother. Several emoticons were added to the post of the video. Joshiik brings dosa out of the kitchen on a spatula, takes tiny steps, and serves it to his parent like a pro in a video that is now going viral.

Since it was posted on August 18, more than 17.7 million people have watched it, and more than 1.2 million people have liked it. The cute video has also gotten a lot of comments from netizens who were amazed by how well both toddlers flipped their dosas and how innocent they were.

“Aww, he’s so cute! I love how he handles the dosa and flip,” one person wrote. Someone else wrote a comment that included a heart emoticon. He wrote, “How he turned it around.” “He did it like he was doing time for many years,” said a third person. A person on Instagram wrote, “He was so careful.” “Aww, look at how hard they work!” said someone else.

