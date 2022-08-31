Watch: Video of dog playing with balloon has gone viral

The video was shared more than 2.4 million times.

53,000 people have liked it.

One user said, “If loneliness were a video, this would be it”.

Advertisement

The internet is going crazy over a video of a dog in Turkey playing with a heart-shaped balloon on the street. The video is a little old. On August 1, a Twitter user named Nehir shared it. The video’s title says, “I just watched the best video in the world,” which is how the Turkish text is translated into English.

Dünyanın en iyi videosunu izledim az önce pic.twitter.com/NesKoTKgfL — nehir (@rivierepx) August 1, 2022

The dog is seen alone on the streets playing with a balloon in a video that has gone viral. You can see it jump and use its head to move the balloon. When the balloon starts to fall, the dog jumps up and pushes it back up into the air.

Advertisement

In the last few seconds of the 25-second video, the dog can be seen jumping on a man as the balloon falls on him.

Since it was shared, the video has been watched more than 2.4 million times, and 53,000 people have liked it. So far, more than 2,300 people have shared the tweet. People have also left heartfelt comments on the post in the comments section.

One user wrote, “I don’t know if it’s the best video in the world, but if loneliness were a video, this would be it.”

A second user said, “I’m even happier when I hear about things like this happening in Turkey, because at least some living things are happy.”

A third person who shared the video said, “I only see a trained but thrown soul here.”

On International Dog Day, which was recently, Delhi Police Department sent out a tweet that talked about how dogs help.

Advertisement

In the video, the Delhi Police showed how their dog squad works and how they train them. It showed the dogs jumping over obstacles and walking in lines while their handlers led them.

Soon after the special post went up, people started to praise the dogs and thank them for their hard work.

Also Read Watch viral: Beautiful scene of Northern Lights exploding in Alaska Aurora explosion in Alaska! The video depicts an explosive, green aurora....